Nevada Host City Warns Trump Rally Over No Social Distancing
President Trump plans to hold a 7 p.m. PST campaign event at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada, a city near Las Vegas, despite objections from the city and photos showing about a thousand seats with no physical distancing measures in place. Local channel 13 Action News confirmed with the City of Henderson that the event, as planned, is in direct violation of Nevada governor Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 emergency directives banning gatherings of 50 people or more, and had not been approved. A city official said they had sent a compliance letter and issued a verbal warning to Xtreme Manufacturing.