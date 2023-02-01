Trump Ramps Up Attacks on DeSantis: ‘The Real Ron Is a RINO GLOBALIST’
With early polls showing a neck-and-neck race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, the long-simmering tensions between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have boiled over. “The real Ron is a RINO GLOBALIST, who closed quickly down Florida and even its beaches,” Trump posted on his Truth Social site on Wednesday. “Loved the Vaccines and wasted big money on ‘Testing.’ How quickly people forget!” The ex-president’s MAGA-tinged attack comes on the heels of reports that Trump has built an opposition research file detailing DeSantis’ pro-vaccine statements, signaling just how toxic the GOP’s conversation has become about the COVID-19 shots. DeSantis, who has yet to formally declare a White House run, recently swiped at Trump’s 2020 loss while touting his own comfortable re-election victory. Trump, meanwhile, has slammed the Florida guv as “disloyal” for even considering a 2024 presidential campaign.