Trump Insists ‘I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!’ After Yet Another Indictment
‘DARK DAY’
An angry Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, just after being informed that he was being indicted for the second time in two months—declaring himself an “INNOCENT MAN” and blaming “the corrupt Biden Administration” for his legal woes. “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he wrote. He went on to bash President Joe Biden for the top secret records found at his Delaware home, claiming there are “documents strewn all over his garage floor where he parks his Corvette, and which is ‘secured’ by only a garage door that is paper thin, and open much of the time.” The first president to ever be criminally indicted after leaving the White House, Trump went on to swear “I AM AN INNOCENT MAN!” and said it was a “DARK DAY” for the U.S. “I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former President of the United States, who received far more votes than any sitting President in the History of our Country, and is currently leading, by far, all Candidates, both Democrat and Republican, in Polls of the 2024 Presidential Election.” According to his post, he will appear at the federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday at 3 p.m.