Trump Raves About Meeting With ‘Very Gracious’ Biden

FRENEMIES

The two spoke for nearly two hours after years of animosity.

Biden and Trump meet in the Oval Office.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump and Joe Biden had a two-hour love fest at the White House on Wednesday, which the president-elect described as a “really good meeting.” The confab lasted nearly two hours. Trump told the New York Post that the president “was very gracious” and the pair “both really enjoyed seeing each other.” They discussed the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, Trump said, with the former president seeking the advice of the current commander-in-chief. Trump, who has engaged in a knock-out political fight with Biden since 2020, also praised the president’s campaign. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden confirmed that Trump was “gracious” and “came with a detailed set of questions.” The warm meeting between the incoming and outgoing presidents is an American tradition, though it marks a reversal from four years ago, when a defeated Trump did not host Biden at the White House. The two are expecting to meet again before Trump’s inauguration, which Biden plans to attend.

