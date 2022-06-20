Trump Re-Election Donors Are Now Giving to Ron DeSantis

Big backers of Donald Trump’s failed re-election bid are now digging deep into their pockets for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely expected to run for president in 2024. Politico reports that 10 donors who contributed a total of $24 million to Trump's reelection efforts have recently funneled $3.4 million to a DeSantis political action committee. Theoretically that money is for DeSantis’ re-election as governor, but could be used for a presidential campaign war chest. According to the report, the contributors include those who never donated to a state-level race in Florida or who have significantly upped their financial support for DeSantis. “I know a lot of donors who are kind of in wait-and-see mode,” Shiree Verdone, who was Trump’s campaign co-chair in Arizona, told Politico. “They really, really like DeSantis, who is very popular, but you don’t want to upset Trump.”
