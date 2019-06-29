CHEAT SHEET
LOW BLOW
Trump Re-Election Consultant Running Fake Joe Biden Website: NYT
A Trump re-election content producer has been running a fake Joe Biden website that sits near the top of search results online, in a disinformation campaign similar to the Russian trolls in 2016, The New York Times reports. The website, JoeBiden.info, looks like a pro-Biden page but actually trolls users by mocking the Democratic frontrunner and highlights his less-than perfect moments, the Times reports. The website is ran by Patrick Mauldin, a political consultant and digital content producer for the Trump 2020 re-election campaign. Mauldin said he had built and paid for it on his own, and not for the Trump campaign. T.J. Ducklo, a Biden campaign spokesman, said that the campaign knew about the fake website for months. “Imagine our surprise that a site full of obvious disinformation is the handiwork of an operative tied to the Trump campaign,” Ducklo said.