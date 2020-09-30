Trump Reacts to Disastrous Debate by Tweeting Clip of Fox Pundit Calling Him the ‘Lion King’
‘APEX PREDATOR’
With the majority of mainstream media and even some at Fox News trashing his “rude” and “embarrassing” debate performance, President Donald Trump made himself feel better on Wednesday by tweeting out video clips of sycophantic Fox News pundits and hosts heaping over-the-top on him.
One of the clips included pro-Trump Fox News commentator Dan Bongino telling host Sean Hannity—an informal adviser and confidant to the president—that the president executed his debate strategy “brilliantly,” despite Trump associates and aides saying the president was “too hot” Tuesday night. Bongino then fired off a blustery rant describing the president as some kind of uber-tough alpha-dog.
“So, Trump is an apex predator,” the right-wing pundit exclaimed. “He’s the lion king. Trump went out there tonight and did what Trump does. He’s the shark in the ocean and he acted like it. He lost no one from his base, no one!”