Trump Responds to Monterey Park Massacre With Pity Party for Jan. 6 Rioters
NEW LOW
Hours after the latest mass shooting in the U.S., former President Donald Trump continued his practice of using American tragedies to promote himself. Trump made a brief mention of the shooting that left 10 dead in Monterey Park, California, in a Sunday post on Truth Social—only to quickly pivot to the prosecution of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. “[Ten] dead in California shooting, horrible gun wielding ANTIFA protest against our great police in Atlanta - Nothing will happen to them despite night of rage and destruction,” Trump wrote. “Yet our January 6th protestors, over a Rigged Election, have had their lives ruined despite nobody killed except true Patriot Ashli B. This situation will be fully rectified after 2024 Election. Thank you!” While Babbitt was the only person killed on Capitol grounds, four people died of medical emergencies, including a Capitol Police officer. Multiple police officers died by suicide following the attack.