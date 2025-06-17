Trump ‘Reamed Out’ Hegseth for Flop Birthday Parade: Author

President Donald Trump was unhappy with his sparsely attended military parade over the weekend and blamed it on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, biographer Michael Wolff revealed.

Wolff told The Daily Beast Podcast that Trump wanted a “menacing” show of force to celebrate the Army’s 250th anniversary and his 79th birthday on Saturday—but got a “festive” parade instead.

“He’s p---ed off at the soldiers,” Wolff said. “He’s accusing them of hamming it up, and by that, he seems to mean that they were having a good time, that they were waving, that they were enjoying themselves and showing a convivial face rather than a military face.” ADVERTISEMENT

As thousands of soldiers flanked by tanks made their way past empty bleachers along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., social media users pointed out that the soldiers were marching out of sync, and the muted atmosphere appeared to match the gloomy weather.

When military men and women in uniform march, they march with tight timing and in lockstep as a sign of pride.



These soldiers couldn’t be further from marching in lockstep.



It’s clear that they don’t want to be a part of Trump’s Dictator Parade — and are just phoning it in. pic.twitter.com/OqoV3G2pBM — JΛKΣ (@USMCLiberal) June 14, 2025

That didn’t escape Trump, who pointed the finger at his defense secretary, according to Wolff.

“He kind of reamed out Hegseth for this,” the Trump biographer said. “Apparently, there was a phone call, and he said to Hegseth, the tone was all wrong. Why was the tone wrong? Who staged this? There was the tone problem. Trump, he keeps repeating himself.”

“It didn’t send the message that he apparently wanted, which is that he was the commander in chief of this menacing enterprise,” Wolff added.

In response, the White House blasted Wolff once again as “a lying sack of s--t” who “has been proven to be a fraud.”

“He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told the Daily Beast.

Publicly, Trump has insisted that his parade was a “tremendous” success even after it was overshadowed by “No Kings” demonstrations across the country, which drew in millions of Americans who protested against the president’s sweeping immigration agenda.

“Last night was a tremendous success with a fantastic audience,” Trump told reporters on Sunday. “It was supposed to rain. They gave it a 100 percent chance of rain and it didn’t rain at all. It was beautiful.”

The parade was still on the president’s mind on Monday as he bragged about it to his Canadian counterpart at the G7 Summit.