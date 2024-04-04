Trump ‘Recently’ Spoke With Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: Report
CATCHING UP
Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke “recently,” according to a report, in their first known conversation since Trump left the White House. Two sources told The New York Times that the conversation had taken place, but the nature of what the two men discussed was not disclosed. It’s also not clear if the recent chat was the only time the pair have spoken since Trump left office three years ago. The report comes as the Biden administration is pushing for Saudi Arabia to normalize relations with Israel—a diplomatic effort that was complicated by the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7 and consequent war in Gaza. News of the Trump-MBS talk also follows the Republican presumptive nominee’s meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban last month. Orban traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a get-together which was cited by President Joe Biden in criticism of the Hungarian leader for having “stated flatly he doesn’t think democracy works and is looking for dictatorship.”