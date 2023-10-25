Trump Refuses to Endorse Anyone for Speaker—But Makes a ‘Suggestion’
‘GET IT DONE’
Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would not make an endorsement in the tumultuous race for the House speakership, but nevertheless suggested that Republican lawmakers should now support Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA). Johnson was chosen to be the party’s fourth speaker nominee on Tuesday night after the third, Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), was forced to drop out. “I am not going to make an Endorsement in this race, because I COULD NEVER GO AGAINST ANY OF THESE FINE AND VERY TALENTED MEN, all of whom have supported me, in both mind and spirit, from the very beginning of our GREAT 2016 Victory,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social platform. He went on to add: “My strong SUGGESTION is to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson, & GET IT DONE, FAST!”