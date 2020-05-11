Trump Refuses to Explain ‘Obamagate’: ‘You Know What the Crime Is!’
Confronted on his Mother’s Day tweets in which he accused former President Barack Obama of committing the “biggest political crime in American history,” President Donald Trump refused to explain what the actual crime was. “Obamagate,” Trump exclaimed Monday afternoon when asked by Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker to provide an explanation. “It’s been going on for a long time!”
After Trump offered no specifics, Rucker again asked him what is the exact crime he is accusing his predecessor of. “You know what the crime is. The crime is very obvious to everybody, all you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.” Over the weekend, leaked audio of Obama came out in which he blasted news of the Justice Department dropping charges against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, saying “our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk.”