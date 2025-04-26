Politics

Trump Refuses to Give Biden Air Force One Ride to Pope’s Funeral

FLYING SOLO

The MAGA president broke yet another presidential tradition in attending the late Pontiff’s funerary rites.

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

U.S President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

Not even the death of Pope Francis could bring President Donald Trump to make nice and ride with former President Joe Biden,.

Sitting President George W. Bush rode with former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton on Air Force One to the funeral Mass of Pope John Paul II’s in 2005. Yet when Trump was told that Biden would also be attending the Saturday ceremony, he didn’t give his political rival much thought.

U.S. President George W. Bush (L), First Lady Laura Bush (2nd L), and former presidents George Bush (3rd R) and Bill Clinton pay homage to Pope John Paul II while viewing the late pontiff's body in the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica April 6, 2005. Bush went to the huge basilica as soon as he arrived in Italy and will be the first U.S. president to attend a pope's funeral on Friday.
U.S. President George W. Bush (L), First Lady Laura Bush (2nd L), and former presidents George Bush (3rd R) and Bill Clinton pay homage to Pope John Paul II while viewing the late pontiff's body in the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica April 6, 2005. STR New/Reuters

“Oh he is? I didn’t know,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday, The Daily Mail reported. Trump said that a meeting with Biden during the trip to Italy was “not high on my list.”

“It’s really not,” he added.

The MAGA president doubled down on that sentiment during the ceremony as he sat with First Lady Melania Trump and ignored Biden and former First Lady Jill Biden—despite them clearly being within his line of sight, The Daily Mail reported.

U.S President Donald Trump and Former U.S. President Joe Biden attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
U.S President Donald Trump and Former U.S. President Joe Biden attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Yet even after his sweeping second election win, Trump has kept Biden front and center as a scapegoat. The New York Times reported that Trump mentioned Biden more than 300 times in the first 50 days of his presidency, regularly blaming him for manufactured chaos at the border and attacking him as “the worst president in American history.”

However, Trump did make time to sit down with political frenemy Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reported NYT.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump meet, while they attend the funeral of Pope Francis, at the Vatican April 26, 2025. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump meet, while they attend the funeral of Pope Francis, at the Vatican. Ukrainian Presidential Press Ser/via REUTERS

“They are very close to a deal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday as he landed in Rome. “The two sides should now meet, at very high levels, to ‘finish it off.’”

