Trump Refuses to Pay His Respects to Civil Rights Leader John Lewis at the Capitol

President Trump said Monday that he won’t be paying his respects to civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) at the Capitol, where he’s lying in state at the Rotunda. “I won’t be going. No,” he said, when asked if he would visit. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, are planning to stop by Monday evening. Lewis is being honored Monday afternoon with an invitation-only ceremony with about 80 lawmakers at the Rotunda, which will be followed by a public viewing on the Capitol steps in light of the coronavirus. The civil rights leader died at the age of 80 following a battle with cancer.