CHEAT SHEET
OPENING UP
Trump Regrets Pressuring His Alcoholic Brother to Join the Family Business
In a new interview with The Washington Post, President Donald Trump expressed regret over pressuring his alcoholic brother Fred Trump, Jr. about wanting to be a TWA pilot. Trump admitted telling his brother, “You’re wasting your time,” when he wanted to get his pilot license instead of running the family business. “It was a lot of pressure,” Trump told the Post, adding that their father also pushed his other son to abandon his dream in order to help run the business. “He did what he could to run away from it,” the president said. The Post also interviewed friends of Fred Trump, Jr., who did train as a TWA pilot before being terminated due to his drinking problem. Trump used his the story about his brother to underscore his commitment to fighting the opioid crisis. “I do regret having put pressure on him,” Trump said in the interview. Fred Trump, Jr. died of alcohol-related problems at the age of 42.