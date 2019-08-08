CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    OPENING UP

    Trump Regrets Pressuring His Alcoholic Brother to Join the Family Business

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

    In a new interview with The Washington Post, President Donald Trump expressed regret over pressuring his alcoholic brother Fred Trump, Jr. about wanting to be a TWA pilot. Trump admitted telling his brother, “You’re wasting your time,” when he wanted to get his pilot license instead of running the family business. “It was a lot of pressure,” Trump told the Post, adding that their father also pushed his other son to abandon his dream in order to help run the business. “He did what he could to run away from it,” the president said. The Post also interviewed friends of Fred Trump, Jr., who did train as a TWA pilot before being terminated due to his drinking problem. Trump used his the story about his brother to underscore his commitment to fighting the opioid crisis. “I do regret having put pressure on him,” Trump said in the interview. Fred Trump, Jr. died of alcohol-related problems at the age of 42.