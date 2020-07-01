Trump Regrets Taking Jared Kushner's Advice: Report
President Donald Trump has said that he regrets following advice from son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to an Axios report. Trump has reportedly decided to stick with his own instincts and reject any policy he disagrees with, including those aimed at criminal justice and police reform. Trump’s June executive order is likely to be as far as he goes, according to the report, and he is expected to support law enforcement as-is. Kushner had encouraged the president to enact police reform. “President Trump is very proud of the historic work that he’s done to benefit all communities,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Trump’s order. “The First Step Act made historic strides toward rectifying racial disparities in sentencing while his executive order to secure America’s streets works with our nation’s heroic police officers to ensure we have safe policing and safe communities.”