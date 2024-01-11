Trump Rehearsed His New York Fraud Trial Speech for Weeks: Report
PERFECTIONIST
Before Donald Trump lost permission to speak during Thursday’s closing arguments in his New York civil fraud trial—and then, in a twist, was allowed to deliver remarks—the former president spent reportedly days planning and practicing just the right venomous tirade. Two sources told Rolling Stone that Trump had been planning to deliver closing remarks, with one source saying he had informally “rehearsed” his speech to members of his circle. Trump was planning to play all of the classics: criticize Justice Arthur Engoron’s staff, call New York Attorney General Letitia James racist, and essentially transform the final trial day into one big campaign event. After initially not allowing Trump to speak, Engoron then reversed course Thursday—stipulating that Trump must not stray off topic or attack individuals involved with the trial. He, of course, did not abide by the rules.