Trump Reject Creeps on Bikini-Clad Karoline Leavitt

Trump reject Matt Gaetz has unexpectedly sounded off on a bikini photograph of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Married Gaetz, whom the president had wanted to make his attorney general last year before his alleged sexual misgivings forced him out of contention, posted on X at around midnight Monday, saying he thinks it’s perfectly fine for Leavitt, 28, to pose in a bikini.

The question had been posed by an X account based in Africa, according to a new account information feature introduced by Elon Musk. “Is this photo is suitable for someone serving as White House Press Secretary? Let’s see,” the ‘Godly Nation’ account posted with a wink face emoji.

Gaetz's response to Leavitt's bikini snap. Matt Gaetz/X

“Yea,” Gaetz, 43, wrote, sharing the image of Leavitt and using the 100 percent emoji, apparently in a bid to drive home his satisfaction.

The image shows a bikini-clad Leavitt before she was President Donald Trump’s press secretary, posing on a beach with a friend. The wife of Stephen Miller, Trump’s deputy chief of staff for policy, also weighed in on the matter, sharing a screen grab that showed the ‘Godly Nation’ account is based in Africa and adding: “All women (even the men pretending to be women) wished they looked as good as our Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.”

Leavitt has yet to comment. The original post has been viewed 4.5 million times at the time of writing.

Gaetz resigned from Congress last year and stepped back from his political career after he was accused of paying a 17-year-old for sex. He denied the allegations that he had sex with the girl when he was in his thirties in 2017, but the allegation was enough to wreck his chance at becoming President Donald Trump’s attorney general. He was nominated for the role but later withdrew from consideration, saying he didn’t want to his confirmation to be a “distraction.”

The girl’s attorney told The New York Times last month that her client was still in high school when she met Gaetz, working in McDonald’s and saving up to buy braces.

To raise funds, the lawyer said she signed up for a “sugar dating” website, which connects rich older men with young women. She lied about her age, claiming she was 18.

Many of Leavitt's old social media posts show her in a less professional environment. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It was on that site that the girl reportedly met Joel Greenberg, an associate of Gaetz who is currently serving an 11-year prison sentence in a sex trafficking case. Greenberg paid the teen for sex before allegedly introducing her to Gaetz.