President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected a $15 million offer from Paramount Global to settle his lawsuit against CBS News, demanding more in return.

Instead, Trump’s legal team want over $25 million, as well as an apology from CBS News, The Wall Street Journal reports

The publication also reports Team Trump have threatened a second lawsuit against CBS, alleging bias of its news coverage. Trump has until Wednesday to respond to Paramount’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, with a mediation session between the parties pencilled in for Thursday.

Non-executive chairwoman of Paramount Global Shari Redstone is sitting out the Trump negotiations. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

The Trump lawsuit has also hindered Paramount’s potential $8 billion merger with entertainment company Skydance Media.

Discussions are still at an early stage, a source connected to the negotiations between Trump’s legal team and Paramount’s attorneys told Deadline. “An opening offer has been made, but more negotiations are underway,” the source said of the “eight-figure” discussion.

Trump launched a $10 billion lawsuit in October 2024, claiming 60 Minutes producers deceptively manipulated the interview to make then-Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris look smarter.

Trump’s team alleges 60 Minutes edited two sentences from an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris during a prime-time election special last October.

He increased the figure to $20 billion in February.

The Paramount lawsuit revolves around an interview with Kamala Harris. Etienne LAURENT/REUTERS

CBS has said the broadcast was “not doctored or deceitful” and that they followed standard journalistic practice. They have defended the interview on First Amendment grounds.

The program has suffered a series of controversies since the lawsuit, including several major departures from CBS. Executive producer Bill Owens quit last month over concerns about editorial independence and corporate interference.

CBS News and Stations CEO Wendy McMahon announced she would be leaving the network last week. In a staff memo seen by the Daily Beast, she wrotem “It’s become clear that the company and I do not agree on the path forward. It’s time for me to move on and for this organization to move forward with new leadership.”McMahon was unwilling to issue an apology to Trump as part of a legal settlement.

Paramount executives are also concerned a settlement could leave them open to future shareholder litigation or criminal charges for bribing a public official. Settling with Trump could reduce potential liability, reported The Wall Street Journal.

Shari Redstone, who remains Paramount’s controlling shareholder, has recused herself from the Trump negotiations.

Representatives for Paramount and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.