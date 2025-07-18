World

Trump Rejects Global Pandemic Plan’s ‘Solidarity’ Commitment

GOOD LUCK EVERYBODY ELSE!

President Donald Trump’s administration cited “unwarranted interference with our national sovereign right to make health policy.”

Emell Derra Adolphus
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

The Trump administration has rejected a call for “solidarity” in a plan to respond to the next global pandemic in partnership with the World Health Organization.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy in a joint statement released Friday cited risk of “unwarranted interference with our national sovereign right to make health policy” in rejecting a reforms proposed WHO.

A central amendment to the plan included a “commitment to solidarity and equity” in studying the needs of developing countries in future emergencies as part of the International Health Regulations, which provide a legal framework for combatting diseases, Notre Temps reported.

The amendments were reportedly agreed upon last year at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, but the Trump administration said it would pull the U.S. back from the agreement to prioritize Americans “first.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 24: Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee Health Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on June 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. The committee met to hear testimony on the FY2026 Department of Health and Human Services budget. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy said the reforms “open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic.” Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“The proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations open the door to the kind of narrative management, propaganda, and censorship that we saw during the COVID pandemic,” Kennedy said. “The United States can cooperate with other nations without jeopardizing our civil liberties, without undermining our Constitution, and without ceding away America’s treasured sovereignty.”

Rubio added, “Our Agencies have been and will continue to be clear: we will put Americans first in all our actions and we will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans’ speech, privacy, or personal liberties.”

Even under fire Attorney General Pam Bondi laughed at Rubio's misfortune.
Rubio, presumably, looking at the clock in the corner of the Cabinet Room. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

PBS reported that 400,000 Americans were confirmed to have died under President Donald Trump’s watch when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Upon taking office for a second term in January, Trump made a unilateral decision to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization.

The Daily Beast contacted the Department of Health and Human Services for further clarification on the rejection of the amendments.

Emell Derra Adolphus

Emell Derra Adolphus

News Reporter

JunkMell

emell.adolphus@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now