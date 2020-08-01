Trump Releases 2019 Financial Disclosure Showing Declining Hotel Revenue
MONEY ON THE MIND
President Donald Trump on Friday released his 2019 financial disclosure forms, which showed decreasing revenue at some of his hotels even before the new coronavirus all but froze the hospitality industry. Revenue at Mar-a-Lago fell to $21.4 million from $22.7 million in 2018, and his Washington, D.C. hotel took in $40.5 million in 2019 versus $40.8 million in 2018. At the Trump Doral golf resort, however, revenue rose from $76 million in 2018 to $77.2 million last year. He also sold a mansion in Beverly Hills for $13.5 million. Rudy Giuliani provided Trump with pro bono legal counseling in 2018 and 2019, and the disclosure related to his services reads, “Mr. Giuliani is not able to estimate the value of that pro bono publico counsel; therefore, the value is unascertainable.”