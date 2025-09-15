Trump Releases Shock Video of New Drug Boat Strike That Killed 3 ‘Terrorists’

President Donald Trump has launched a strike on a second alleged drug smuggling boat from Venezuela, killing three people on board as he hints at more attacks to come.

Less than two weeks after the first lethal strike took place in the Caribbean Sea, Trump announced on social media on Monday that he had ordered the military to blow up a second boat he claimed was “transporting illegal narcotics” and headed for the United States.

In a Truth Social post accompanied by a grainy video of the boat exploding in international waters, he also warned in capital letters: “IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU!”

“This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump wrote.

“The Strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics (A DEADLY WEAPON POISONING AMERICANS!) headed to the U.S.

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro has accused the US of engaging in escalating aggression. REUTERS

“These extremely violent drug trafficking cartels POSE A THREAT to U.S. National Security, Foreign Policy, and vital U.S. Interests. The Strike resulted in 3 male terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this Strike.”

The latest announcement is likely to inflame tensions between Venezuela and the U.S. and will raise further questions about the legality of the attack.

Maritime drug laws usually require drug runners to be rounded up by the Coast Guard and their vessels seized, not blown up.

Donald Trump told reporters at the Oval Office the U.S. had "shot out a drug-carrying boat" coming from Venezuela. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Concerns of executive overreach were also raised two weeks ago, when the administration announced the first lethal strike on a boat off the coast of Venezuela, which killed 11 people.

Trump claimed that the people targeted at the time were members of the Tren de Aragua gang, which the U.S. designated a terrorist group in February.

However, the administration provided few details about how the attack was carried out or what sort of drugs were on board.

“The lack of transparency by the administration when they’re using lethal force in the American people’s name, in a very unique manner, is deeply troubling,” national security expert and retired Lt Col. Rachel E. VanLandingham told CNN.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who the administration views as an illegitimate leader, has also accused the U.S. of trying to justify a “criminal attack” against his country.

“This isn’t tension. It is an aggression all down the line, it’s a judicial aggression when they criminalize us, a political aggression with their daily threatening statements, a diplomatic aggression and an ongoing aggression of military character,” he said on Monday.

However, asked earlier this month what authority the Pentagon had to conduct strikes of this nature, War Secretary Pete Hegseth replied: “We have the absolute authority and complete authority to conduct that.”