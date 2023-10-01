Trump: Rep. Jamal Bowman’s Fire-Alarm Incident ‘Worse’ Than Jan. 6
OVERSTATEMENT
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested that Democratic Rep. Jamal Bowman’s fire-alarm incident—which he maintains was an accident—may have actually been worse than convicted Jan. 6 rioters’ violent attempts to obstruct the certification of the 2020 election. “Will Congressman Jamal Bowman be prosecuted and imprisoned for very dangerously pulling and setting off the main fire alarm system in order to stop a Congressional vote that was going on in D.C.?” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “His egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality. It was a very dangerous “Obstruction of an Official Proceeding,” the same as used against our J-6 prisoners. Actually, his act may have been worse. HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???”