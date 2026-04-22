Pentagon Pete Fires His Navy Boss in Middle of War

Navy Secretary John Phelan has been ousted from the Trump administration in the middle of a tense naval standoff with Iran in one of the world’s most critical oil waterways.

The shock departure was announced by Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell on X, who said the Navy chief was “departing the administration, effective immediately.”

President Donald Trump, joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan to announce “Trump-class” battleships. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

There had been tensions brewing between Phelan and his bosses, Pete Hegseth and Steve Feinberg, over personnel issues and management style, among other things, according to the New York Times. Feinberg had reportedly grown unhappy with the Navy secretary’s handling of a new shipbuilding initiative.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Pentagon for further comment, but was referred to Parnell’s social media statement.

“On behalf of the Secretary of War and Deputy Secretary of War, we are grateful to Secretary Phelan for his service to the Department and the United States Navy,” Parnell wrote.

“We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Parnell announced that Phelan would be leaving the administration "effective immediately." Sean Parnell/X

MAGA mouthpiece Laura Loomer claimed on X that, according to her sources, Phelan “wasn’t notified in a formal capacity” and found out that he was fired from Parnell’s statement.

Phelan’s departure was marked by internal power struggles and sweeping changes within the Pentagon, often aligned with the broader agenda of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Army chief of staff Randy George was also ousted from the Pentagon this month, and Phelan’s own chief of staff, Jon Harrison, was purged last October.

Phelan, a wealthy financier and Republican donor with close ties to Donald Trump, had only taken the role in March 2025 after a career in private equity.

Phelan speaks during a Senate Armed Services confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on Feb 27, 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He raised millions for Trump’s campaign, including hosting a high-dollar fundraiser at his Aspen home ahead of the last election.

But his appointment as Navy Secretary raised eyebrows at the time because he had no prior military experience, with the White House framing him as an outsider brought in to shake up Pentagon bureaucracy.

Phelan’s departure also comes amid renewed scrutiny over his past associations. Documents released earlier this year placed Phelan among individuals listed in flight manifests connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing he flew on Epstein’s private plane in 2006 alongside other associates.

Phelan faced scrutiny after he was listed in flight manifests connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Kypros/Getty Images

Stepping in as acting secretary is Hung Cao, a former Navy officer and Republican Senate candidate in Virginia known for his strong alignment with Trump-era politics.

During his Senate campaign, Trump once described the Vietnamese refugee as “the embodiment of the American Dream” and would poke lighthearted fun at his name.

President Trump endorsed retired Navy Captain Hung Cao during his failed Senate bid in 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“I love that name, Hung Cao. That name alone should get you elected,” Trump once joked at a rally.

Cao is also more aligned with Hegseth, according to the Times. The outlet reported that Phelan had a contentious relationship with Cao.

Phelan’s sudden exit leaves a leadership vacuum at a moment of heightened geopolitical risk for the Navy, where a blockade is currently taking place in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

It also comes one day after the president was forced to announce an indefinite ceasefire with Iran after peace talks were derailed.

Disruptions to the vital waterway has left fuel prices soaring and left already struggling airlines buckling under pressure. Stringer/REUTERS

The move was a major reversal for Trump, who had repeatedly insisted that he had no desire to extend the ceasefire and was on the brink of making a “great deal” with Iran.

Speaking as the conflict entered another day—with no clear end in sight— Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that the U.S. “maintains control over the situation” and “leverage over the Iranian regime.”