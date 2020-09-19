Trump Replacing Ginsburg Isn’t a Crime Against Democracy. It’s How Democracy Works.

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has raised the stakes for 2020, as if they needed raising.

Donald Trump is urging senate Republicans to move “without delay” to replace her, and I find myself in the rare and uncomfortable position of agreeing.

Republicans must nominate and confirm a conservative to the Supreme Court. I say this as a conservative who has frequently criticized Trump’s disregard for democratic norms and institutions. Accepting Trump was always a devil's bargain—one that I wasn't willing to make. But if conservatives are going to suffer the downside of this deal, we might as well at least benefit from the upside. And this is one of the few potential upsides of a Trump presidency for Never Trump conservatives.