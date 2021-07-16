Trump Reportedly Asked Top General Days Before Capitol Riot: Are You Ready?
‘BIG DEAL’
Days before thousands of his supporters would ransack the U.S. Capitol building, it seems Donald Trump was getting a little bit anxious about the fury he had been whipping up ever since his election defeat. The New Yorker reports that, on Jan. 3, Trump held an Oval Office meeting with his top officials—including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller, and Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley—to talk about Iran and its nuclear activities. However, right at the end of the meeting, it’s reported that something else was at the forefront of Trump’s mind. The president reportedly asked Milley and Miller if they were prepared for what was about to happen at the “Stop the Steal” rally days later. “It’s gonna be a big deal,” Milley reportedly heard Trump say. “You’re ready for that, right?” According to the report, it was the last time Trump spoke to Milley. On Thursday, Trump slammed Milley in a lengthy statement following reports that the general had compared him to Adolf Hitler.