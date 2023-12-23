CHEAT SHEET
Trump Reportedly Asking Allies About Nikki Haley as Veep
Donald Trump has asked advisers and others outside his campaign what they think of a Trump-Nikki Haley 2024 ticket, sources told Politico and CBS News. His inquiries come as Haley steadily ticks upwards in recent polling ahead of the looming primary in New Hampshire. But Trump allies are urging him to cast aside any ideas about picking his former U.N. as a running mate, Politico said. In fact, Steve Bannon on Wednesday publicly railed against Haley’s possible addition to the Trump campaign, leading a crowd in chants of “Fuck Her! Fuck Her!”