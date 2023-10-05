CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Reportedly Blabbed About U.S. Nuclear Subs to Mar-a-Lago Member

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Former President Donald Trump allegedly shared sensitive information about the U.S. nuclear submarine arsenal with Mar-a-Lago member and Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt—including how many warheads the vessels can carry and how close they can get to Russian counterparts undetected, ABC News reported Wednesday. Pratt in turn reportedly told at least 45 others about the details, including three former Australian prime ministers and many other foreign nationals. The sharing sensitive info with a foreign national has been reported to special counsel Jack Smith, who is charged with investigating Trump’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate. Pratt has twice been interviewed by Smith and his team about the alleged meeting with Trump in 2021.

