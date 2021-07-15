Furious Trump Reportedly Demanded to Know: Who the Hell Said I Praised Hitler?
WHO BLABBED?
There’s a deluge of Trump books hitting the shelves this month—but one particular revelation from one of them seems to have gotten under his skin. According to Politico, the former president was enraged by an anecdote from reporter Michael Bender’s upcoming book—Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost—that claimed he told his then-chief of staff John Kelly that Hitler “did a lot of good things.” Politico reports that Trump denied the story when he read it before attempting to work out who had blabbed to Bender. “But that doesn’t mean John Kelly didn’t tell Mike Bender that,” he reportedly said. “That doesn’t mean other people didn’t say it.” People close to Trump told the site that he’s growing worried about Kellyanne Conway’s upcoming memoir about her time inside the Trump administration. A Trump adviser reportedly said: “I think it’s fraught right now as to who is telling the truth... They’re all trying to go back in time and curate their own images.”