Trump Reportedly Lost His Shit Over Story on Bunker Stay: Leaker ‘Should Be Executed!’

Donald Trump wasn’t happy about a story on his stay at an underground bunker during racial justice protests at the White House last year. In fact, according to reporter Michael Bender’s Frankly, We Did With This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, Trump was so upset about the leak that he called in top West Wing and military advisers and ordered them to find out who was behind it. “Whoever did that, they should be charged with treason!” Trump said, according to Bender. “They should be executed!” Trump, his wife Melania, and his son Barron were all taken down to the bunker for almost an hour after protests over the killing of George Floyd erupted outside the White House. The next Monday, White House staffers were told to hide their entry passes until they reached a Secret Service checkpoint, further highlighting the perceived threat to safety. Still, Trump later tried to downplay the trip as an “inspection” versus a precaution.
