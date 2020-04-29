CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Reportedly Threatened to Sue His Own Campaign Manager

    FRIENDLY FIRE

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Writer

    TOM BRENNER

    President Donald Trump reportedly berated and then threatened to sue his own 2020 presidential campaign manager, Brad Parscale, during a conference call with political advisers last Friday. According to a new report from CNN that cites three people who were in the room at the time, the president was “fuming” over the continued criticism he was receiving for suggesting that injecting disinfectant could be an effective treatment for the coronavirus and shouted at Parscale over the significant decline in his poll numbers. “It’s not clear how serious the president’s threat of a lawsuit was,” the CNN report added.

