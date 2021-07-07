Trump Reportedly Told Chief of Staff: Hitler Did a Lot of Good Things
WRONG SIDE
A lot of books are hitting the shelves right now promising to tell the shocking untold story about the Trump era—but this outrageous claim is going to be pretty hard to beat. An upcoming book by the Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender recounts a remark from then-President Donald Trump in which he lavished praise on Adolf Hitler. The book—titled Frankly, We Did Win This Election—claims that Trump was talking to his chief of staff John Kelly on a 2018 visit to Europe to mark the centenary of the end of the first world war. Bender reports that Kelly was trying to teach Trump about the history of the conflict and he “connected the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities.” Trump is said to have responded: “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things.” Kelly reportedly chided Trump to his face, telling him: “You cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.” According to The Guardian, Trump denied that he ever made the remark.