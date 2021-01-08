Trump Reportedly Wailed at Pence: ‘I Don’t Want to Be Your Friend’ Anymore
I’M TELLING MOTHER
Remember the part in Toy Story 2 when Woody has a nightmare about Andy telling him he doesn’t want to play with him anymore? Well, that exact fate has reportedly befallen Vice President Mike Pence. According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Pence and President Trump met on Wednesday morning, before Trump left to whip up his supporters into a violent rage that ended in them storming the Capitol building. The report states that Pence informed Trump once again that he did not have the power to toss aside Electoral College votes and—even if he did have that power—he wouldn’t even use it as it would set a terrible precedent. That frankness is said to have infuriated Trump, who reportedly told Pence, one of his most obedient enablers over the past four years: “I don’t want to be your friend... I want you to be the vice president.” That had to hurt.