    Trump Reportedly Wants Anti-Muslim Bigot Laura Loomer on His Campaign

    Josh Fiallo

    Breaking News Reporter

    Donald Trump has signaled to aides that he wants Laura Loomer to be on his campaign staff.

    Donald Trump has told aides he wants anti-Muslim bigot Laura Loomer to have a role on his campaign in 2024, sources told The New York Times. Loomer, 29, hasn’t been hired for a role and it’s unclear whether the former president wants her to be a part of his campaign staff or of the main super PAC backing him. Reached by phone, Loomer told the Times she wouldn’t comment on her recruitment but said she’s “always been a Trump loyalist” and that the former president knows that. Aides are reportedly worried that Loomer’s racist history—including her comments against Muslim drivers for Uber and Lyft, which have banned her from riding—will spark more backlash against an already tumultuous campaign. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), another staunch Trump ally, tweeted Friday that Loomer is “mentally unstable” and a “documented liar,” signaling she'd be opposed to the two-time failed congressional candidate being involved in Trump's camp in any fashion.

