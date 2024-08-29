Trump Reposts Crude Sexual Comment About Harris During Truth Social Meltdown

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee for the presidency, reposted a lewd comment comparing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, to his former arch-rival Hillary Clinton.

Reposted during a wild spree of activity on his social media platform Wednesday, Truth Social, the image shows a screenshot of a post on X featuring an early, grainy image of the two female Democrats.

“Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently” the caption reads.

The post likely refers to Harris’ previous relationship with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who she dated before in the 1980s.

In an op-ed written in the San Francisco Chronicle in 2019, Brown said her association with him may have helped her career, but didn’t get him any political favors.

“I would be indicted if I so much as jaywalked while she was D.A.,” the outspoken former mayor wrote.

It’s not the first time the former president has reposted lewd content about Harris. Earlier this month, he reposted a video parody of Alanis Morissette’s 90s classic “Ironic” with sexualized lyrics about the Democratic nominee.

Trump’s meltdown on Truth Social Wednesday included dozens of reposts of sympathetic media figures—including plenty of fawning Fox News segments—and a number of memes created by supporters.

They included seemingly AI-generated photos of Harris, Clinton, Barack Obama and other prominent Democrats in prison, a number of calls for special counsel Jack Smith to be prosecuted for bringing a pair of criminal cases against Trump, and at least one post calling for a “public military tribunal” to be called against Obama for unspecified crimes. Several had references to the QAnon conspiracy theory, according to The New York Times.

The spree of posts also came amid another difficult news cycle for the former president, during which he was accused of disrespecting service members laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

Trump was at the site to observe the anniversary of a 2021 attack in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed 13 American service members as U.S. troops pulled out of the country.

Trump raised eyebrows after being photographed grinning and flashing a thumbs up while taking a photo in front of a fallen military member’s grave. Two of his staffers were also accused of getting into a verbal and physical altercation with an official at the cemetery who informed them of rules against filming in a specific section of the cemetery.

The Trump campaign has denied that any physical altercation took place, though the cemetery said in a statement to NPR that “there was an incident, and a report was filed.”