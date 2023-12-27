Donald Trump has shared a poll in which voters indicated that they believed his desire for a second term were centered around “revenge” and “dictatorship.”

The former president and 2024 candidate posted the word cloud on his Truth Social page on Tuesday, after a poll published in The Daily Mail asked 1000 likely voters to pick one word to describe what both Joe Biden and Donald Trump wanted for their potential second terms.

The most common response for Trump was “revenge,” followed by “power,” “economy” and “dictatorship.”

In comparison, for Biden, the most popular word was “nothing” followed by “economy” and “peace.”

Trump made no comment as he shared the results on his TruthSocial account Tuesday, but the concerning share has not gone unnoticed.

It comes just a few days after telling crowds he is “not a student of Hitler” after a resurfaced interview alleged that he kept speeches of the German dictator by his bedside.

Trump has done little to assuage fears of what a second Trump term may look like, telling Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this month that he wouldn’t be a dictator “except for day one.”

He has also been criticized for using rhetoric in speeches similar to that used in Hitler’s 1925 manifesto, Mein Kampf. Trump noted in a campaign speech that undocumented migrants were “poisoning the blood of our country.” He later denied knowing the term “blood poisoning” was connected to Hitler, and claimed, “I never read Mein Kampf.”