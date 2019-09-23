CHEAT SHEET
Trump: Republican Would Get ‘Electric Chair’ for Doing What Joe Biden Did
President Trump on Monday attacked former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, claiming they’re “corrupt,” then denied that he offered military aid to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky if the country opened an investigation into the Biden family. “If a Republican ever did what Joe Biden did, if a Republican ever said what Joe Biden said, they’d be getting the electric chair by right now,” Trump said.
Trump’s conversation with Zelensky is reportedly the subject of a whistleblower complaint that has sparked a standoff between Congress and the intelligence community. On Monday afternoon, the president claimed he put “no pressure put on (the country) whatsoever” to investigate claims that Biden intervened on his son’s behalf to have a prosecutor fired. Trump also denied withholding aid to the country in exchange for the probe, just hours after he said he would hold back $250 million in military aid if Ukraine didn’t “talk about corruption.” Instead, Trump claimed Biden was the one who threatened to withhold aid if the Ukrainian prosecutor wasn’t dismissed.