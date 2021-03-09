Trump Requests Florida Mail-In Ballot After His Relentless 2020 Voting Shit-Talking
CHANGE OF HEART
If you were to take former President Donald Trump’s comments at face value, you’d think there was literally no one on earth who hated mail-in ballots more than him. But, according to the Palm Beach Post, he has once again requested a mail ballot for himself, this time for Palm Beach’s municipal election. Trump’s baseless claim that mail-in ballots are somehow more susceptible to voter fraud was the central plank of his relentless lie that he wasn’t actually defeated by President Joe Biden in November. In the months after the election, Trump’s team filed dozens of lawsuits that attempted to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and other states, but all of them failed. It seems, however, that Trump hasn’t quite got the hang of filling out a mail-in ballot himself—the Post reports that his request for one was made almost a week after the deadline to have a ballot be sent by mail.