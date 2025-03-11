Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Trump to Require Some Canadian Visitors to Be Fingerprinted
BAD NEIGHBORS
The proposed rule might take effect as soon as April 11.
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Published
Mar. 11 2025
3:22PM EDT
Evelyn Hockstein/Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS
Kenneal Patterson
Breaking News Intern
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Goes on Insane Truth Social Posting Spree as Stock Market Freefalls
Julia Ornedo
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Woman Sitting Next to Musk at Trump’s Speech Breaks Silence on ‘Awful’ Fallout
Leigh Kimmins
Media
Stephen Colbert Mocks Worst Fox News Excuse for Trump’s Stock Plunge
Michael Boyle
Trumpland
MAGA Slaps Back at Trump Over Their House Hero Thomas Massie
Sean Craig