Trump Responds After Two Israeli Embassy Staff Shot and Killed in D.C.

President Donald Trump raged against antisemitism and “hatred” after two Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed on Thursday evening near the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

The victims, a man and a woman, were exiting an event at the museum when the shooting occurred, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department chief Pamela Smith said at a press conference. A single suspect, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago, is in custody, she added. The suspect “chanted ‘free, free Palestine,’ while in custody,” Smith continued.

Trump took to Truth Social early Monday morning, writing: “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims. So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!”

Details of the shooting were still being investigated overnight, however Smith said the suspect was believed to have acted alone.

“Prior to the shooting, the suspect was observed pacing back and forth outside of the museum. He approached a group of four people, produced a handgun, and opened fire, striking both of our decedents,” she told reporters.

The suspect entered the museum after the shooting and was detained by event security, according to Smith. Once handcuffed, he disclosed the location of a weapon, which has been recovered by police, she added.

She said police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community.

Trump reacted to the shooting in a statement, writing, "these horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!" Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The victims were a couple, said Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, at the press conference. He said the man had bought a ring this week with the intention of proposing to his partner next week in Jerusalem.

“We are a resilient people,” Leiter said. “The people of Israel are resilient people. The people of the United States of America, are resilient people. Together, we won’t be afraid. Together we’ll stand and we’re going to overcome moral depravity of people who think that they’re going to achieve political gains through murder.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi told the press conference the suspect “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“I am on the scene of the horrible shooting outside the Washington, DC Capital Jewish Museum with @USAttyPirro,” Bondi had written on X. “Praying for the victims of this violence as we work to learn more.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter visited the site where two Israeli embassy staff were shot dead. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Tal Naim Cohen, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy, said in a statement on X that two staff members were shot “at close range” while attending a Jewish event at the museum.

Two witnesses, Yoni Kalin and Katie Kalisher, told The Associated Press they were inside the museum when they heard gunshots and saw a man come inside appearing distressed. Kalin said the man was initially offered water and aid by people who did not realize he was the suspect.

“This event was about humanitarian aid,” Kalin told AP. “How can we actually help both the people in Gaza and the people in Israel? How can we bring together Muslims and Jews and Christians to work together to actually help innocent people? And then here he is just murdering two people in cold blood.”

The museum said in a statement it was “deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless violence.”

We are deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless violence outside the Museum this evening. Our condolences and heartfelt sympathies go to the victims and their families. pic.twitter.com/OpsvKRVRpM — Capital Jewish Museum (@CapJewishMuseum) May 22, 2025

The incident comes amid a renewed Israeli offensive in warn-torn Gaza this week, prompting rebukes from several Western allies. France, Britain and Canada called Israel’s renewed campaign and withholding of humanitarian aid “egregious.”