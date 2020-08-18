Trump Responds to Michelle Obama’s Powerful Speech With Petty Tweet Written in Third-Person
GRIMLY INEVITABLE
Michelle Obama’s speech on the opening night of the virtual Democratic Convention has been widely praised as an eloquent, personal, and brutally honest dismantling of President Donald Trump’s time in office. It will come as no surprise that his response came in the form of a petty and badly-thought-out tweet. Obama used Monday night’s speech to describe Trump as the “wrong president for our country,” who has proven time and again that he is “clearly in over his head” and “cannot meet this moment” of national crisis. In his tweeted response, which was written in the third person and failed to address any of the actual points the former first lady made, Trump said: “Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama.” He added his opinion that her endorsement of Joe Biden was “merely an afterthought” which was “very late and unenthusiastic.”