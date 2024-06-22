Trump Retells Story About Sharks and Electric Boats—Makes No Sense Again
‘IT’S ACTUALLY NOT CRAZY’
Former President Donald Trump attempted to push back at speculation that he has lost a step, claiming on a Saturday that the “fake news” media distorted a meandering story he told earlier this month about theoretically getting electrocuted by an electric boat. “It’s actually not crazy. It’s sort of a smart story, right?” he said at a rally this weekend. Below is a snippet of his remarks on Saturday, which followed his recollection of a visit to a South Carolina boatyard, whose owners purportedly complained that they couldn’t get boats to float if they were manufactured with a heavy electric battery. The reader can form their own opinion: “So then I start talking about asking questions,” Trump said. “You know, I have an, I had an uncle who was a great professor at MIT for many years, long, I think the longest tenure ever. Very smart, had three different degrees and you know, so I have an aptitude for things. You know, there is such a thing as an aptitude. I said, ‘Well, what would happen if this boat is so heavy and started to sink and you’re on the top of the boat? Do you get electrocuted or not? In other words, the boat is going down and you’re on the top, will the electric currents flow through the water and wipe you out? And let’s say there's a shark about 10 yards over there. Would I have to immediately abandon or could I ride the electric down?’ And he said, ‘Sir, nobody’s ever asked us that question.’”