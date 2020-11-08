CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Returns to the Place Where He’s Always a Winner
ON PAR
After tweet-quoting any supporters he could find to push his stolen election theory—including a British pollster who faked his Ph.D.— President Trump headed to his Virginia golf course on Sunday, according to a number of journalists who tweeted photos of his motorcade’s departure from the White House. This marks the second day in a row and 300th day in his presidency he has gone to the links. Trump was there on Saturday when he got the news that Joe Biden had been declared the winner of the election, and he has yet to concede.