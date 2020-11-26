Trump Retweets Rep. Matt Gaetz Urging Him to Pardon Himself
‘BLOODLUST RADICAL LEFT’
President Trump on Wednesday shared a tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz urging him to pardon himself. The Florida Republican had posted a clip of an interview he did with Fox News where he said Trump should pardon “everyone from himself, to his admin, to Joe Exotic if he has to.” Although the Trump Organization is under scrutiny by investigators in New York, Trump has not been charged with anything in order to grant himself a pardon, so it was not immediately clear what Gaetz had in mind. The Trump ally went on to say, “You see from the radical left a bloodlust that will only be quenched if they come after the people who worked so hard to animate the Trump administration with the policies and the vigor and the effectiveness that delivered for the American people.” Hours earlier, Trump had pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation.