Trump Reveals Rescheduled WHCD Will Be Held at New Venue

A Swiss soccer star was forced to stay home from the World Cup following an 11-hour decision from U.S. authorities to review his clearance to travel. Breel Embolo’s travel authorization was placed under review just hours before the team was scheduled to leave for the U.S. for the World Cup. “Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team,” the Swiss Football Association said. The 6-foot-2 forward, 29, was convicted in 2023 for making threats to another player years earlier when he was 21. He requested an appeal in September 2025, but was rejected. Embolo has traveled to the U.S. since this conviction, even scoring a goal against the U.S. men’s national team in a victorious 4-0 match in Tennessee. The Swiss team, however, was optimistic that he will be able to make it in time for the World Cup. “One seat empty, but not for long😉 See you soon, @breelembolo97 ✈️.” The review raises legal concerns for other players with criminal records and teams of countries in conflict with the U.S. The Iranian team is also struggling with visa approval for its players and staff members, and has moved its practice facility to Mexico.
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- 1World Cup Star Barred From Entering the U.S.SOCCER SETBACKThe Swiss player was unable to travel with the team to the U.S.
- 2U.S. Art Influencer Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances‘SUSPICIOUS DEATH’The California native had made the trip overseas for plastic surgery.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperNEW LAUNCHRemarkable’s new Paper Pure is the successor to the brand’s Remarkable 2 tablet.
- 3Trump Reveals Rescheduled WHCD Will Be Held at New VenueBACK ONDonald Trump says a date has been set for the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.
- 4Groom Who Shot Wife’s Stepfather Gets Stunning Legal BreakWEDDING FALLOUTThe groom was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in January.
Shop with ScoutedThis ’90s Footwear Brand’s Work Boots Are Still TimelessBLAST FROM THE PASTLugz brings a distinct edge from lifestyle to work.
- 5Truck Driver Stumbles Across Ultra Rare Ancient TreasureLOST HISTORYKevin Minto says he’ll continue to visit the site in the hope of turning up other prizes hidden in the dirt.
- 6Legendary Wine Hidden by the Nazis Restored After 130 YearsNOTHING TO WINE ABOUTThe bottles survived WWII and decades of communist rule.
- 74 Mauled in Horrific Bear Attack as Cases SpiralBEAR RAMPAGEPolice scrambled to lock down the neighborhood.
- 8Killer Virus Outbreak Likely ‘Far Worse’ Than It SeemsRESPONSE LAGGINGAn aid group said Ebola may have been spreading undetected for months.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 9Legendary NBA Hall of Famer and Coach Dies at 79‘A MENTOR TO SO MANY’No cause of death was provided.
- 10Skydiver Killed in Horrific Freak Accident Is Identified‘WE MOURN TOGETHER’Pascal Pierre Petetin was an experienced diver who participated in a group jump when things went horribly wrong.
A 40-year-old American influencer was found dead in a luxury hotel in Brazil after flying to the country for plastic surgery, in what authorities are calling a “suspicious death.” Hilde Lynn Helphenstein, known online as Jerry Gogosian, was found on Sunday in her hotel room by her surgeon after she didn’t answer a phone call, according to Art Review. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death for the California native. She was found surrounded by an empty vodka bottle, a broken glass on the floor, and unidentified pills. According to authorities, the surgeon reported that he had previously taken her to the hospital in a prior incident, possibly due to an overdose, after she confided to him about her substance use. A hotel spokesperson told the publication Hyperallergic that they are collaborating with the authorities but would not share further details out of respect for the guest’s privacy and the ongoing investigation. The star had more than 150,000 followers on Instagram and pursued various ventures after graduating from the San Francisco Art Institute, including hosting a podcast and heading a popular art-world newsletter.
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Unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. Today, the brand is unveiling a new offering—the Remarkable Paper Pure.
The new 10.3-inch model is a marked improvement in every way. The battery is longer lasting (up to three weeks on a single charge), it features a crisper black-and-white canvas display, and it is 50 percent faster than the Remarkable 2. Like its predecessor, writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper is, well, remarkable. It feels just like writing on paper with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The custom-made marker can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps, not glue, repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Trump Reveals Rescheduled WHCD Will Be Held at New Venue
The White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner, which was interrupted in April after a gunman tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, is back on. Weijia Jiang, President of the White House Correspondents’ Association, says the event will take place on July 24. Trump, 79, confirmed he would attend the rescheduled event on Truth Social. The original April 25th dinner was cut short after 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen stormed the Washington Hilton and opened fire, shooting one Secret Service officer, who was saved thanks to his bulletproof vest. Trump said the revised event would be held at the Waldorf Astoria. “This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It will be a ‘HOT’ ticket! Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a Building and Ballroom that I built.” Trump didn’t, in fact, build the hotel, but he did lease it in 2013 and made major renovations to the existing structure before selling the lease in 2022.
A Georgia groom had his murder charges dropped against him for killing his wife’s stepfather on their wedding night after the state determined that there was “insufficient evidence” in the case. The incident, which occurred in July 2024, initially escalated when Kailagh White, the bride, told a drunk relative to leave after the ceremony, according to Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. Her husband, Aaron White, 33, tried to step in but was allegedly punched to the ground by Kailagh’s stepfather, Jason Maughon, 44. The conflict seemed to be de-escalating until Maughon and the drunk relative returned, with the relative firing a gun at Aaron and shooting him in the hand as Maughon charged at him, according to investigators. Aaron retrieved a weapon from his car and fired back. Maughon was later found dead in the woods with seven gunshot wounds. Initially, Aaron was not facing charges after a 2025 grand jury found he had acted in self-defense. However, the case was presented to another grand jury in January of this year after a renewed effort by Towaliga District Attorney Jonathan Adams, which led to an indictment on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault. The case was dismissed this week. “The State has determined that it cannot meet its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt at trial due to insufficient evidence,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing. Maughon’s family slammed the decision, emphasizing that Maughon was unarmed during the entire interaction, with his father, Dan Maughon, telling a local news station, “We are looking for justice for my son,” adding that he was shot “seven times, once in the back and as he lay on the ground.” The groom has said he acted to protect guests, but the incident still haunts him. “It stays with you. It’s not something that really ever leaves you. You don’t forget it,” he told WSB-TV.
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Remember Lugz? The chunky, lace-up boots that were everywhere during the 1990s. Three decades later, the brand hasn’t lost a step. Its modern lineup still delivers that same timeless style, built on a “tough-as-nails” ethos. Above all else, Lugz aims to keep your feet feeling as good at the end of the day as they did when you woke up.
The classic Lugz Drifter still offers the same durability and comfort, but with a reimagined design. This six-inch, steel-toed boot handles whatever work throws at you. It’s rugged, water-resistant, and slip-resistant.
For a western-inspired work boot, the Cowboss Steel Toe delivers. Classic pull tabs make them easy to slip on, while the tough outsole gives you excellent traction indoors and out.
If you’re not looking for a functional work boot but still love the look, Lugz has lifestyle shoes too. The Drifter Weatherguard boot is designed for all-day comfort with a padded collar, cushioned insole, and breathable lining. Plus, the adjustable lace-up closure up to the ankle ensures a secure fit.
Either way, you can’t go wrong with this throwback brand’s heritage footwear styles.
A truck driver and former soldier has unearthed a priceless 1,700-year-old gold ring in the English countryside. Kevin Minto, an amateur detectorist, was searching farmland close to Ilminster in the south west of the U.K. when his detector picked up on the buried object. He initially assumed he’d located a coin or a brooch. “You’re a little dumbfounded, really. One of the boys I was with was screaming: ‘We’re rich, we’re rich,’” he said. The piece features an engraved gemstone depicting Victoria, the Roman goddess of triumph, steering a chariot drawn by two horses. Weighing 48 grams and dating to roughly A.D. 297, the object is believed to have belonged to someone of considerable standing during years of regional turmoil under Roman occupation. The South West Heritage Trust, a historic association, paid £78,000 ($105,000) for the ring and 297 accompanying coins. Senior curator Amal Khreisheh hailed the find as “an unparalleled discovery for Britain.” Minto, who paid off his mortgage with his share, says he’ll continue to visit the site where he unearthed the ring, hoping to find other treasures.
Eight bottles of one of the most prestigious wines on the planet, suspected of being squirreled away by the Nazis, have been restored by the Château that made them. The bottles of Château d’Yquem, made around 130 years ago, are thought to have survived both WWII and decades of communist occupation. The sweet whites from Sauternes in Bordeaux, France, mostly made between 1892 and 1896, were discovered in 1985 beneath the floorboards of the Czech castle of Becov nad Teplou, where they will now go on display. They belonged to the Beaufort-Spontin family, who fled the country after the war, suspected of collaborating with the Nazis, CBS News reported. However, the wine was left in place until 10 years ago, after which laboratory tests confirmed it was genuine and restoration began. Toni El Khawand, the cellar master of d’Yquem told AFP, “We tasted a very small quantity to be sure that, aromatically and in terms of balance on the palate and overall perception, the wine corresponded to a Chateau d’Yquem of that age.”
A bear remains on the loose after a rampage through a residential area in Japan left four people injured. The attack unfolded in Fukushima, in northeastern Japan, where officials say bears have increasingly ventured into populated areas. The latest incident comes after a record year for bear attacks nationwide, with Japan’s Environment Ministry reporting 13 deaths in more than 230 attacks in 2025. Security camera footage captured part of the chaos. A black bear appeared near the entrance of a steel plant and chased a worker in his 20s before knocking him to the ground. The animal then entered the facility and injured a second employee, a man in his 60s. Authorities said the bear later attacked another male worker in his 60s at a separate company and injured a woman in her 80s who lives nearby. The three men suffered minor injuries, while the woman sustained moderate injuries. None of the wounds were considered life-threatening. As of Tuesday afternoon, the bear had not been captured and was believed to be inside a company compound surrounded by police carrying long sticks. Two nearby schools were closed. Last year, Japan deployed troops to the northern region of Akita after bears attacked more than 60 people.
A New York-based aid organization said the deadly Ebola outbreak spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo is “likely far worse” than the scenario described by the official figures. So far, 282 cases and 42 deaths have been confirmed, out of more than 1,000 suspected cases and more than 200 suspected deaths, according to the DRC’s health ministry. But response efforts are struggling due to detection delays and dangerously low levels of contact tracing, according to the International Rescue Committee. Only about 20 percent of contacts are currently being traced, and the virus may have been spreading undetected since March or even earlier, according to the IRC. At least nine cases and one death have been confirmed in Uganda, and more could spread to Burundi or South Sudan. “Transmission is spreading across multiple areas, and communities are losing trust in the response,” according to Rachel Howard, senior technical emergency health adviser at the IRC.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
Legendary NBA player and coach Rick Adelman has died at the age of 79, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced on Monday. No cause of death was provided. “Adelman will be remembered not only as a coach and a player, but also as a mentor to so many in the basketball community,” the NBCA wrote on X. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Adelman family during this difficult time. The Hall of Famer began his seven-year career as a player with the San Diego Rockets as their 79th overall pick in the 1968 NBA Draft. He also had stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Jazz, and Kansas City-Omaha Kings before pivoting to coaching. He began the second phase of his career at Chemeketa Community College in Oregon. Trail Blazers coach Jack Ramsay, who was keeping tabs on him, tapped Adelman to work with the Trail Blazers. He stayed with the team for six years, leading them to the NBA Finals twice. He then coached the Golden State Warriors for a brief period before spending 10 years with the Sacramento Kings between 1998 and 2008. Adelman also coached the Houston Rockets, where he led the team to a 22-game winning streak—the fourth longest in NBA history. He finished his coaching career as head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves before retiring in 2014, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021. Adelman is survived by his wife, Mary Kay, their six children, and 12 grandchildren.
A skydiver who died in an accident in Southern California has been identified as a tourist. Pascal Pierre Petetin, 57, of Punaauia, Tahiti, died following an apparent midair collision involving a group of experienced skydivers on the afternoon of May 28. Petetin was jumping with two friends from overseas while visiting Skydive Perris when the accident occurred. A statement from Skydive Perris said all three brought their own equipment for the jumps, rather than taking part in tandem jumps. Their parachutes had successfully deployed, leading to suggestions that there was a collision in freefall between at least two of the divers. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies found Petetin’s body in a field close to Interstate 215, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other skydivers was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while the third was unhurt. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. In a statement, Skydive Perris offered its “sincerest condolences to the individual’s family and politely asks for privacy as we mourn together as a community.” Petetin shared photos of himself skydiving on his social media profiles and worked at the Tahiti-Faa’a International Airport.