Trump Reveals Why Son Barron Respects Him ’a Little Bit More’

‘The Simpsons’ Kills Off Legendary Longtime Character
‘DEAD AS A DOORNAIL’
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.25 5:44PM EST 
Alice Glick in 'The Simpsons'
Fox

The latest episode of The Simpsons saw the end of a series mainstay—for the second time. In Sunday night’s episode of the long-running series on Fox, titled “Sashes to Sashes,” Alice Glick, the organist of the First Church of Springfield, died suddenly during a sermon. It’s not the first time the character has bitten the dust, as she was seemingly killed in an attack by a robotic pet during the show’s 22nd season. Following the Robopet incident, Alice had appeared in multiple episodes over the years, both alive and as a ghost. ”In a sense, Alice the organist will live forever, through the beautiful music she made. But in another, more important sense, yep she’s dead as a doornail," executive producer Tim Long said in a statement to People. Alice appeared in 35 of the series’ 37 seasons. She was voiced by the late Cloris Leachman before Tress MacNeille took over.

Read it at People

Royal Reveals Eligible Prince, 27, Is Now Engaged
PRINCE CHARMING
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.25 2:45PM EST 
Johannes Oettingen-Wallerstein engaged
Instagram/Getty Images

Prince Johannes Oettingen-Wallerstein of Germany is now engaged. The prince proposed to his now-fiancée, Luisa Textor, who like him also works for a venture capital firm, on a family trip to Japan. The prince’s father, Prince Carl-Eugen Oettingen-Wallerstein, announced the news on Instagram on Nov. 16, sharing a photo of the happy couple. “And suddenly she said yes,” Carl-Eugen captioned the happy photo, in a translation from German. “Our son @luisatxt and @johannesow got engaged in Kyoto 🚀❤️🚀.” “We are so happy for these two—for their courage, their common ‘yes,’ and for all that lies ahead of them,” he continued. “From the bottom of my heart, I wish you all the best. May life hold what you promise—and maybe even a little more.” The prince, 27, and his older sister, Princess Helena, 30, are the children of Prince Carl-Eugen Oettingen-Wallerstein and Princess Alexandra of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn. The couple’s marriage was annulled in 2006, following their separation in 2002. Oettingen-Wallerstein’s grandfather, Moritz, Prince of Oettingen-Wallerstein, is the current head of the house, one of the country’s most prominent aristocratic houses.

Read it at People

Trump Reveals Why Son Barron Respects Him ’a Little Bit More’

COOL DAD
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Published 11.18.25 9:58PM EST 

President Donald Trump earned cool points with his youngest son during a White House dinner on Tuesday. Trump, 79, said Barron, 19, got to meet his soccer idol Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. “This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world, business, sports. You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo—wherever Ronaldo is here—and Barron got to meet him, and I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” the president said. “So I just want to thank you both for being here. Thank you very much, really.” The Portuguese soccer icon, 40, became the face of the Saudi Pro League when he signed with Al Nassr in 2023. Ronaldo referred to bin Salman as his “boss” in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan earlier this month. He also expressed a desire to meet the U.S. president. “I wish one day to meet him, to sit with him,” he said of Trump. “He’s one of the person that I really like him because I think he can make things happen and I like people like that.”

Never-Before-Seen Titanic Letter Hints at a Real-Life ‘Rose and Jack’
NEVER LET GO
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.25 4:20PM EST 
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in 'Titanic'
CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

A never-before-seen letter penned by a lovestruck passenger on the Titanic reveals that a romance between a real-life Jack Dawson and his Rose may have actually existed. A letter recovered from the body of Ernest Tomlin showed that the 21-year-old who boarded the doomed ship in Southampton, England was heartbroken over his failed courtship of a woman named Rose. The letter dated April 10, 1912 reads, “Dearest Mother and all... Do not tell anybody, but I showed up to have a good cry 24 hours ago, which would give me back my Rose, but crying will not do that, will it?” Tomlin shares some similarities with Jack Dawson, the heartthrob Titanic victim played by Leonardo DiCaprio in James Cameron’s classic film depiction of the incident. Both were third-class passengers and gambling enthusiasts pining for a woman named Rose—though Cameron has asserted that his characters were purely fictional. Tomlin was one of the 1,500 passengers who died after the Titanic sank in the Atlantic on April 15, 1912, and his letter and diary were recovered from his body by his family. The letter and diary are set to auction on November 22 at a combined asking price of $66,000.

The diary of Titanic passenger Ernest Tomlin
"I'm sorry to leave you all," Titanic passenger Ernest Tomlin wrote, less than three days before he died. HenryAldridge&Son/BNPS
Read it at New York Post

Miss Universe Judge Quits Claiming Contest Has Been Rigged
AN INSIDE JOB
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.25 3:42PM EST 
The newly crowned Miss Universe 2024.
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images

A judge for this year’s Miss Universe pageant has dramatically resigned just three days before the contest begins in Thailand, alleging the results are corrupt. On Tuesday, Lebanese composer Omar Harfouch took to his Instagram Story to share that he was “profoundly confused and concerned” after learning from social media that an “impromptu jury” had already decided the pageant’s top 30 finalists despite the contest not starting until Nov. 21. The former judge claimed that the selection of the finalists from the 136 represented countries were made without the “real” eight judges. “The results of this selection are currently being kept secret,” as the jury is made of officials with “potential conflict of interest due to some [personal] relationship.” The alleged group includes people “responsible for counting the votes and managing the results.” Harfouch claimed that when he made the officials at the organization aware of the “preliminary selections,” they rushed to post “a list of names associated with the selection” on Instagram; but failed to include “the [roles] played by these [individuals].” Following a conversation with the organization’s CEO, Raul Rocha, Harfouch resigned and refused “to be part of this charade.” The Miss Universe Organization denies these claims and tells fans, “evaluations continue to follow the established... protocol.”

Read it at People

Celebrity Twins Die on the Same Day Aged 89
TOGETHER FOREVER
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.18.25 3:45PM EST 
Published 11.18.25 3:09PM EST 
The Kessler Twins, Alice and Ellen Kessler
Arthur Grimm/United Archives via

Famed twin sister entertainers Alice and Ellen Kessler died by joint assisted suicide at 89 on Monday at their home in Germany. A spokesperson for the German Society for Humane Dying (DGHS) told CNN that the Kessler Twins—as they were professionally known—had chosen “to die together on a specific date.” Last year, the duo told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that “the idea of one of us going first is very hard to bear.” “Their desire to die was well-considered, long-standing, and free from any psychiatric crisis,” DGHS spokesperson Wega Wetzel said. Medically-assisted dying, under certain circumstances, is legal in Germany as of 2020. Born in Nazi Germany in 1936, the Kessler Twins fled to West Germany at the age of 16, where they began their careers in professional entertainment. Throughout the 1960s, the duo toured worldwide—collaborating with the likes of Fred Astaire and Frank Sinatra—and scored an especially passionate following in postwar Germany and Italy. During the height of their popularity, the twins appeared on American television programs like The Dean Martin Show and The Ed Sullivan Show.

Read it at TMZ

Shark Attack Victim, 10, Who Had Hand Bitten Off Speaks Out
‘HANGING OFF’
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.18.25 4:02PM EST 
GoFundMe
GoFundMe

A young girl is back to sewing after a shark bit her hand off, leaving only a thread of skin. Leah Lendel, 10, had been swimming in Boca Grande, Florida, in June with her sisters, 1 and 3, when she was attacked. Through a miraculous six-hour surgery, doctors were able to reattach her paw, which had been left hanging on by a thread after the bull shark mauling. Speaking to CBS’s Inside Edition, her mother praised the skill of surgeons at Tampa General Hospital. Now she is undergoing rehabilitation to regain as much use as possible. ​​“They told me that they are going to put my hand back, but I didn’t really believe them. It’s impossible,” Leah said. The attack, she said, was over in a flash. “I think I saw like its tail, and then it just let go, and then I scream out, and I see my hand just bleeding, and I knew it was a shark,” she told CBS. Her mom, Nadia, was three feet away. “It was just [a] stump, and her wrist was just hanging off, and there was just blood squirting everywhere,” she said. “…She wasn’t screaming, she wasn’t making any kind of commotion. She was just standing there…” A GoFundMe has been set up for medical bills.

Read it at Inside Edition

Astronaut’s Wife Admits Lying About Crime Committed in Space
ASTRONAUGHTY
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 11.18.25 11:49AM EST 
Crew-10 mission commander and NASA astronaut Anne McClain gestures before heading to the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center
GREGG NEWTON/GREGG NEWTON/AFP via Getty Images

A former Air Force intelligence officer who sparked headlines over the first alleged “crime in space” has admitted she made the whole thing up. Summer Worden, 50, pleaded guilty last week to lying to federal agents after falsely accusing her estranged wife, NASA astronaut Anne McClain, 45, of illegally accessing her bank account while orbiting on the International Space Station in 2019, according to The New York Times. Worden claimed McClain had successfully guessed her password. The explosive claim triggered investigations by the Federal Trade Commission and NASA’s Inspector General. But prosecutors later said Worden had long provided McClain access to the account as part of their shared finances. Worden faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. She will be sentenced on Feb. 12, 2026. McClain made her way back to the International Space Station in March 2025 as commander of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission. She returned to Earth in August.

Read it at The New York Times

MAGA Billionaire’s Pal Defends His Cheesy Pick-Up Line
'VERY FORWARD'
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.18.25 11:47AM EST 
Bill Ackman
Bill Ackman Taylor Hill/Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s longtime friend, Whitney Tilson, stuck his neck out in defense of Ackman’s college pick-up line after it was torn apart online. Tilson, a former hedge fund executive who knew Ackman from their Harvard days, told Business Insider that the Pershing Square CEO would recount his success using his “May I meet you?” line, particularly on the subway. “That’s Bill. He’s just very forward. If you know his history as an investor and so forth, he is the most stubborn, persistent person I know. And he will stick his neck out,” Tilson told the outlet Monday. Though Tilson, who ran for New York City mayor, added he never witnessed Ackman using the line in person. The billionaire father of three went viral for the line after posting it to X on Saturday, only for it to be mocked by commenters. Ackman, who is worth $9.2 billion, was formerly a Democratic donor before changing his tune, even calling Trump “the most pro-business president we’ve ever had.” Tilson added, “I haven’t talked to him about this particular tweet, but I don’t think he expected it to go viral the way it did. It’s sort of benign, if you think about it.”

Read it at Business Insider

Stephen A. Smith Shockingly Excluded From ‘NBA Countdown’
SIDELINED
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.18.25 12:47PM EST 
Published 11.18.25 12:23PM EST 
Stephen A. Smith attends 2024 PrizePicks World Championship.
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks

Stephen A. Smith was noticeably absent from the revamped NBA Countdown lineup, despite having been a fixture on the show since 2003. Fans were stunned when the network unveiled its “new-look NBA Countdown team” for Wednesday’s show—one that notably left Smith out. The lineup included the host of three seasons, Malika Andrews, senior writer Brian Windhorst, NBA champion head coach Michael Malone, and retired NBA champion Kendrick Perkins. Smith, 58, has been with ESPN and a mainstay on the show since 2003, when he was hired as an NBA analyst. He hosted The Stephen A. Smith Show from 2005 to 2008, and in 2012, he became a full-time permanent analyst on First Take, with a deal worth at least $100 million. NBA Countdown, a show discussing NBA storylines, game primers, and analysis, airs 30 or 60 minutes before the game starts. Smith has notably been missing from the show’s preseason and regular season this year.

Read it at The Sun

