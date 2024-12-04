Cheat Sheet
1

Trump Rewards Convicted Loyalist Peter Navarro With Administration Role

PRISON TO WHITE HOUSE
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.04.24 1:43PM EST 
Peter Navarro.
Donald Trump named Peter Navarro to his new administration. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump has named former White House aide Peter Navarro as a senior counselor in his impending administration after the MAGA loyalist spent four months in prison for refusing to testify to Congress about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Navarro will serve as senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, the president-elect announced in a pair of Wednesday Truth Social posts, hailing him as “a man who was treated horribly by the Deep State, or whatever else you would like to call it.” Navarro was convicted on two counts of contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena from Congress—prosecutors said he “chose allegiance to former President Donald Trump over the rule of law.” Hours after his release from prison in July, Navarro delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention. Now, he will be back in the White House. “The Senior Counselor position leverages Peter’s broad range of White House experience, while harnessing his extensive Policy analytic and Media skills,” Trump wrote in his announcement. “His mission will be to help successfully advance and communicate the Trump Manufacturing, Tariff, and Trade Agendas.”

2
Putin’s Relative Shares Classified Figures on MIA Soldiers in Ukraine
TOP SECRET
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.04.24 12:04PM EST 
Anna Tsivileva
Anton Vaganov/Reuters

A senior member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government disclosed classified information on Russian soldiers who may be missing in action in Ukraine, The Times of London reports. At a recent parliamentary meeting, Anna Tsivileva—who happens to be Putin’s first cousin once removed, in addition to deputy defense minister—said the government had received 48,000 requests from soldiers’ relatives seeking to DNA test unidentified remains. Russia has not been publicizing casualties in the war, though efforts by Russian media to tally the deaths estimate that nearly 80,000 soldiers have died since fighting began. As the conflict drags on, families of the missing have been lobbying for answers on their loved ones’ whereabouts. Per The Times, Andrei Kartapolov, who leads the parliamentary defense committee, asked those present “not to mention these numbers anywhere,” adding: “This is classified information and quite sensitive.” To which Tsivileva reportedly responded: “I did not name the number of missing persons, but the number of requests to us. Many of them will be found.”

Read it at The Times

3
Anna Wintour Reveals the Secret Behind Her Dark Glasses
THE DEVIL WEARS...
Tim Teeman 

Senior Editor and Writer

Published 12.04.24 12:42PM EST 
Anna Wintour attends the 2023 Ali Forney Center A Place At The Table Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on May 12, 2023 in New York City.
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Anna Wintour has finally revealed why she always wears her trademark dark glasses. The iconic Vogue boss told Katie Razzall, BBC culture and media editor, “They help me see and they help me not see. They help me be seen and not be seen. They are a prop, I would say.” Asked if her distinctive public image was one she felt she had to perform, Wintour said, “I don’t really think about it. What I’m really interested in is the creative aspect of my job.” Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue and global chief content officer of Condé Nast, was also asked if it was true no one ever says no to her. “That is absolutely untrue. They often say no, but that’s a good thing. No is a wonderful word.” Asked if people were scared of her, Wintour said, “I hope not.” As for her own future, Wintour, 75, told Razzall, “I have no plans to leave my job,” adding: “Currently.”

Read it at BBC

4
Trump Is Considering DeSantis as Replacement for Pete Hegseth: Report
BURY THE HATCHET
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 12.03.24 10:31PM EST 
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Octavio Jones/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump is considering replacing his pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to The Wall Street Journal. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the outlet reports growing concerns among Republican senators over allegations made against Hegseth, including accusations of binge drinking and sexual assault. Sources also told The Wall Street Journal that Trump’s allies believe Hegseth won’t be able to survive further controversy, noting that the next 48 hours would be crucial in determining his role in the Pentagon. DeSantis was reportedly on an earlier list for potential defense secretary candidates, but Trump ultimately chose Hegseth. However, as allegations continue to mount against Hegseth, sources shared that Trump is now considering DeSantis, as well as a few other choices on the initial list. If Hegseth’s nomination is rescinded, Trump could select DeSantis or another replacement, the sources added. Meanwhile, CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins reported Tuesday that Hegseth plans to sit for an interview on Fox News Wednesday.

Read it at The Wall Street Journal

5
‘Wicked’ Movie Banned in Kuwait, Likely Over LGBTQ Cast
CENSORED
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 12.04.24 11:04AM EST 
Published 12.04.24 11:03AM EST 
Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande pose to promote "Wicked" movie.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Wicked won’t be coming to the big screen in Kuwait, Variety reports, following recent American film bans in the Middle East country, including Greta Gerwig’s Barbie last year. According to the outlet, the Wizard of Oz spin-off film was banned without explicit explanation, but the local media speculates the move was made because of the film’s LGBTQ cast members. 2022 horror movie Talk To Me was also banned in the country, for its inclusion of a minor character who was played by a trans actor. As the Kuwaiti committee on cinematic censorship banned Barbie for its depiction of gender roles, the speculation has basis. Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda, came out as queer in 2021. Grande and Erivo have both joked about the film’s implicit queer themes, with Grande telling The Gay Times that “Every day in the Emerald City is a Pride parade” and that her character “might be a little in the closet.” According to Variety, Kuwait is the strictest of the Gulf States when it comes to media bans, surpassing Saudi Arabia.

6
Vatican Boots Texas Nuns After Reverend Mother’s Alleged Affair With Priest
THOU SHALT NOT
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 12.03.24 11:35PM EST 
Nuns pray before the start of a Mass at the Vatican.
Nuns pray before the start of a Mass at the Vatican. Anadolu/Riccardo De Luca/Anadolu via Getty Images

A group of Catholic nuns in Texas were expelled from the church on Monday, after a protracted legal battle with authorities over accusations that their reverend mother engaged in an online affair with an out-of-state priest. The Vatican issued an order suppressing the Discalced Carmelite Monastery of Arlington and declaring all Masses and sacraments performed by the Texas nuns “illicit,” according to a statement published by Bishop Michael F. Olson of the Diocese of Fort Worth. “The women who continue to occupy the premises in Arlington are no longer nuns because they have been declared ipso facto dismissed from the Order of Discalced Carmelites for reasons of their notorious defection from the Catholic faith,” Olson wrote—even though the nuns still publicly self-identify as such. The conflict between the nuns and the Diocese began in 2023 when Olson launched an investigation into Rev. Mother Teresa Gerlach—which eventually concluded that she carried out an affair with a priest over email and video chat. Gerlach confessed to the online relationship, according to a transcript published by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in June of that year. Attorneys for the nuns have long argued that Olson’s investigation and legal actions against them are part of a scheme to evict the nuns from their 72-acre monastery in Arlington—a claim that Olson refuted in his statement on Monday. Ownership of the monastery was transferred to a nonprofit organization earlier this year, CBS News reported.

Read it at Houston Chronicle

7
Trump Is Getting a Special ‘Patriot of the Year’ Award From Fox Nation Streaming Platform
NOBEL SCHMOBEL
Sean Craig
Updated 12.04.24 11:08AM EST 
Published 12.04.24 6:17AM EST 
Donald Trump will receive a “Patriot of the Year” award from Fox News at a ceremony on Long Island.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump will leave the sheltered confines of Mar-a-Lago on Thursday to be fêted by Fox Nation—a streaming platform affiliated with the conservative Fox News network—as its “Patriot of the Year.” Trump will travel to New York to attend a private gala on Long Island hosted by the network’s Sean Hannity, who along with other Fox personalities played cheerleader to the Republican’s successful presidential campaign this year. The event was originally slated to be presented by Pete Hegseth, a onetime Fox News host who is now Trump’s embattled pick for defense secretary—in recent days, he has been barraged with allegations of sexual assault and workplace misbehavior, which he denies. On his Truth Social platform, Trump said he looks “greatly forward” to the event: “I will be receiving the Fox Patriot of the Year Award — so nice! See you there.” He will join some not especially distinguished company: Last year, Fox Nation awarded the cofounders of Moms for Liberty the “Most Valuable Patriot” prize. The advocacy org opposes schools teaching children about LGBTQ rights, race, and discrimination and was deemed a far-right extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2021.

A Donald Trump post on Truth Social accepting Fox News's Patriot of the Year Award.
Truth Social

8
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Taking a ‘Break’: Report
SPLITSVILLE
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Published 12.03.24 9:52PM EST 
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter, seen here at the 2024 Met Gala, have reportedly broken up. Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have broken up, sources told People magazine, calling it quits after dating for roughly one year. “They are both young and career-focused, so they’ve decided to take a break,” a source told the magazine. Keoghan, the 32-year-old Oscar-nominated Irish actor who starred in Saltburn, reportedly began dating Carpenter, 25, late in 2023. The couple were not photographed together at a major event until the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March. They showed up separately to walk the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala, but eventually did pose for photos together before entering the A-list event in New York City. Keoghan spent the year supporting Carpenter as her star rose rapidly following the release of “Espresso.” He was spotted in the audience filming her set at Coachella, and even starred opposite Carpenter in the music video for “Please Please Please,” the second single from her then-highly anticipated album Short n’ Sweet.

Read it at People

Shop with Scouted

HP’s Premium Photo Printer Is $70 Off for a Limited Time
DEAL ALERT
Jenna Clark 

Contributor

Published 12.02.24 4:12PM EST 
HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
HP.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

It’s not every day that you can score a deal on a high-quality printer at a lower cost. Investing in a quality printer for your home or office is a game-changer, and while it’s not the most fun purchase, it’ll pay for itself in a couple of months. Fortunately, you don’t have to pay full price for a solid printer, thanks to HP’s current sale. Right now, you can score the HP Envy Inspire 7955e, the brand’s premium at-home photo printer for $70 off. If you’re looking for a solid holiday gift that they’ll actually use, the deluxe multi-purpose printer is a great choice—especially for photographers and anyone who works from home.

HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer
$70 Off
Buy At HP

The all-in-one printer is also designed with HP’s Wolf Essential Security system to keep your information secure and keep hackers out. Plus, unlike other printers that require you to get your hands dirty to replenish the ink, this one offers a 15-second mess-free ink refill experience with bottles that can be plugged into the tank. Say goodbye to messes and hello to your new printer. Best of all? For a limited time, score three months of Instant Ink with HP+.

9
Hong Kong Airline Apologizes for Showing Tiananmen Square ‘Family Guy’ Scene
OOPS
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 12.04.24 5:43AM EST 
Three Cathay Pacific airplanes.
A Cathay Pacific Airbus A350 aircraft is seen in Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China. Tyrone Siu/REUTERS

Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong’s main airline, has apologized to customers for including a Family Guy episode referencing the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre on its in-flight entertainment menu. “We emphasize that the program’s content does not represent Cathay Pacific’s standpoint and have immediately arranged to have the program removed as soon as possible,” a spokesperson told The South China Morning Post, adding that it had apologized to customers. The scene in question—featured in the series premiere—briefly has Peter Griffin embodying “Tank Man,” the unknown individual photographed standing in front of a trail of Chinese tanks leaving Beijing’s Tiananmen Square one day after government troops killed hundreds of protesters there. The Family Guy clip only lasts a few seconds but, per The Guardian, that was enough to prompt a customer complaint that the airline might be running afoul of China’s stringent censorship laws. Depictions, or even mentions, of the Tiananmen massacre are effectively banned throughout the country, both online and in real life, as is public commemoration of the event.

Read it at The Guardian

10
Fox News Medical Commentator Kelly Powers Dies at 45
GONE TOO SOON
William Vaillancourt
Updated 12.04.24 3:57AM EST 
Published 12.03.24 9:24PM EST 
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Kelly Powers, a podiatric surgeon and Fox News medical contributor, died on Sunday at the age of 45.
Fox News medical contributor Dr. Kelly Powers, a podiatric surgeon and Fox News medical contributor, died on Sunday at the age of 45. Instagram

Dr. Kelly Powers, a podiatric surgeon who often shared her expertise on Fox News, died Sunday following a battle with brain cancer. She was 45. A regular guest on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Powers survived heart failure—symptoms of which she experienced on air while covering that very topic. “It’s crazy–I went into heart failure while doing a report on Fox Business–live–on heart health and talking about the subtle signs that women often miss. You can’t make this up," she told Preferred Health Magazine after she had also faced a bout with glioblastoma, which was detected in 2020. After several surgeries, Powers underwent chemotherapy and radiation, and eventually recovered. During that time, she became pregnant and had a son, now 3. That cancer returned this year, however. “She was a brave and beautiful soul who could make friends anywhere she went,” an obituary reads. “Kelly had a love for people and she was dedicated to helping others.” Powers leaves behind her husband, Steven Doll, and son Bennett.

Read it at Variety

