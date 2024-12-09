President-elect Donald Trump has named his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as counselor to the president.

In a Truth Social post published Sunday night, Trump described Habba as a “tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team” while announcing her new role in the White House.

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve,” the president-elect continued. “Standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice.”

“As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year,” Trump concluded before congratulating Habba and her family on her new role.

The 40-year-old Trump devotee also celebrated the news on Twitter describing it as the “honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people.”

It was previously speculated that Habba would serve as Trump’s White House press secretary , however her appointment as counselor reaffirms that her fierce loyalty has not gone unnoticed.

Habba will instead be working closely with Trump and will be considered as one of his higher-ranking advisors. The lawyer has fiercely defended Trump since joining his legal team in 2021, and has represented him in some of his most high-profile cases including his hush-money trial and a civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll where he was found liable for sexual abuse.