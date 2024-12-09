Politics

Trump Rewards His Fire-Breathing Lawyer Alina Habba With High-Ranking Title

FIERCE LOYALTY

Habba has fiercely defended the president-elect since joining his legal team in 2021.

Yasmeen Hamadeh
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Alina Habba speaks to media outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse for the Donald Trump hush-money trial on May 30, 2024 in New York City.
James Devaney/James Devaney/GC Images

President-elect Donald Trump has named his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as counselor to the president.

In a Truth Social post published Sunday night, Trump described Habba as a “tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team” while announcing her new role in the White House.

“She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve,” the president-elect continued. “Standing with me through numerous ‘trials,’ battles, and countless days in Court. Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former U.S. President Donald Trump stands with his lawyer Alina Habba as she speaks to the media at one of his properties, 40 Wall Street, following closing arguments at his civil fraud trial on January 11, 2024 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year,” Trump concluded before congratulating Habba and her family on her new role.

The 40-year-old Trump devotee also celebrated the news on Twitter describing it as the “honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people.”

It was previously speculated that Habba would serve as Trump’s White House press secretary, however her appointment as counselor reaffirms that her fierce loyalty has not gone unnoticed.

Lawyer Alina Habba speaks during a campaign rally for former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York on October 27, 2024.
ANGELA WEISS/ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Habba will instead be working closely with Trump and will be considered as one of his higher-ranking advisors. The lawyer has fiercely defended Trump since joining his legal team in 2021, and has represented him in some of his most high-profile cases including his hush-money trial and a civil lawsuit brought by E. Jean Carroll where he was found liable for sexual abuse.

A steadfast member of Trump’s inner circle, Habba also regularly appeared on his campaign trail this year even showing up at a rally in Madison Square Garden dressed in a red bodysuit that had a glittering “MAGA” emblazoned on it.

