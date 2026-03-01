Trump Ripped Over Cringe Name for Iran Attack

Nothing about Trump’s surprise war on Iran has gone down well—including the name of the illegal attack.

So-called “Operation Epic Fury” has been ruthlessly mocked online by commentators who have ripped into the administration for giving the outward appearance of being staffed by children.

“Overnight, on President Trump’s orders, the Department of War commenced OPERATION EPIC FURY — the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history," Secretary of Defense Pete Heseth wrote in a statement on social media.

Hegseth famously told senior members of the U.S. military that they had to toughen up under his command.

“‘Operation Epic Fury’? So Hegseth personally named this, huh?” one commentator wrote.

Hundreds of others across Bluesky and X followed suit, alleging that Trump’s administration continues to demonstrate the maturity of a 12-year-old.

“Of course you think ‘Operation Epic Fury’ sounds badass, you’re 12,″ one person wrote on X.

“Operation Epic Fury is the kind of name a particularly dim 12-year-old comes up with, so right on brand for Trump and Hegseth,” said another.

“It’s called Operation Epic Fury because it tested well with a panel of 6-year-olds and Steven Seagal,” wrote author Russ Jones on Bluesky.

U.S. military action against Iran commenced in the early hours of Saturday morning, while most Americans were asleep. The joint operation with Israel has targeted at least 10 sites across Iran.

This includes the capital Tehran, where it has been reported that Iran’s theocratic ruler, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in strikes on his compound.

Iran’s judiciary has claimed that at least 85 students were killed in a U.S.-Israeli strike on a girls’ school in the south of the country.

Retaliatory attacks have crossed the Middle East, with Iran striking U.S. bases in Qatar, the UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. One person has been killed and 121 injured in an Iranian strike on Israel.

Those who are not ridiculing the operation for its appeal to school kids are pointing out its linguistic similarity to the thing it might be distracting from.

“‘Operation Epic Fury’ because ‘Operation Epstein Diversion’ didn’t sound warfightery enough,” wrote commentator Keith Olbermann on X.

“Epic Fury? They gave this ‘operation’ (unauthorized war) the same initials as the Epstein Files? Not even a subtle distraction. We the people still demand the full, unredacted release of the Epic Files,” one commentator wrote on Bluesky.

“Operation Epic Failure to Bury Epstein Files,” another commented.

Commentators on social media weigh in on Trump's Iranian operation name. Bluesky

It’s not the first time that the Department of Defence has been mocked for its hyper-masculine names.

“Operation Rough Rider,” “Operation Midnight Hammer,” and “Operation Southern Spear” are all names given to military actions undertaken under Hegseth and announced in all caps on social media.

“If these were real mission names soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines are LAUGHING THEIR A**ES OFF,” wrote author and former United States Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Malcolm Nance.

The White House has been contacted for comment.