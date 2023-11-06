CHEAT SHEET
Trump Rips Into Iowa Governor Ahead of Her DeSantis Endorsement
TIT FOR TAT
Read it at Truth Social
In a pair of posts on Truth Social Sunday, former President Donald Trump ripped into Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for her expected endorsement of Ron DeSantis, saying that her decision to support the Florida governor will be the “end of her political career.” “If and when Kim Reynolds of Iowa endorses Ron DeSanctimonious, who is absolutely dying in the polls both in Iowa and Nationwide, it will be the end of her political career in that MAGA would never support her again, just as MAGA will never support DeSanctimonious again,” Trump wrote. “Two extremely disloyal people getting together is, however, a very beautiful thing to watch. They can now remain loyal to each other because nobody else wants them!!!”